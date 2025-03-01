Sanwo-Olu extols Lagbaja as Army renames Ikeja cantonment after late ex-COAS

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has described the late former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja was one of Nigeria’s finest military officers.

The governor made the description on Friday when he renamed the Ikeja Military Cantonment T. A. Lagbaja Cantonment.

” This is more than a change of name. It is a statement of respect, gratitude and recognition for courage, sacrifice and service.

“This cantonment has long been a symbol of courage, discipline and patriotism.

“It has been home to thousands of brave men and women who have defended our sovereignty with their lives,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said the cantonment had witnessed triumph, resilience and sacrifice.

“Renaming it after Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja is a fitting tribute to a leader whose life embodied these values.

“He served the Nigerian Army with unwavering dedication for over three decades, playing key roles in counter-insurgency operations, internal security and peacekeeping missions,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagbaja deserved the honour.

The governor urged other Nigerians to emulate his patriotism, courage and discipline.

By naming the cantonment after Lagbaja, he said Nigeria had sent a strong message to the armed forces and future generations that it would honour its heroes.

“We must celebrate our brave men and women in uniform, not just in times of conflict, but in moments of peace.

“We must remind them that their sacrifices will never go unrecognised.

“Our administration has always had a special relationship with the Nigerian military.

“Our security collaborations, infrastructure support and welfare initiatives reflect our appreciation for the armed forces,” he said.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to continuous partnership with the military.

“As a government, we remain committed to fostering this partnership, ensuring that our military personnel have the support and resources they need to safeguard our state and nation.

“Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja’s dedication to Nigeria’s security, his leadership in counter-terrorism efforts and his unwavering commitment to professionalism in the Nigerian Army are worthy of this honour.

“His name will now be permanently etched into the foundation of this cantonment, reminding us all of the values he stood for – service, excellence and selflessness.”

He thanked the Nigerian Army and the Ministry of Defence for the initiative.

“Recognising and celebrating our heroes is a culture we must uphold.

“It serves as motivation to our armed forces and a reassurance to all patriots that their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagbaja, the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, served from June 2023 to November 2024.

He was appointed on June 19, 2023, by President Bola Tinubu to succeed Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya.