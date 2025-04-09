Rivers crisis deepens as Ibas defies court, installs new administrators

Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, has appointed administrators for all 23 Local Government Areas, defying a Federal High Court order that barred him from making such appointments.

The appointments, which take immediate effect, come just 24 hours after Justice Adam Muhammed ruled against any such action in a suit filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative.

Despite the legal restriction, Ibas has not only named new administrators but also reconstituted the boards of state agencies, commissions, and parastatals that were previously suspended when he assumed office.

Announcing the decision, Secretary to the State Government Ibibia Worika said, “His Excellency The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the appointments of administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State.”

He further stated, “All appointments take effect from Monday, the 7th of April 2025.”

The move has sparked controversy, as legal experts and opposition figures question its legitimacy in light of the court ruling.

Critics argue that Ibas’ defiance sets a dangerous precedent, potentially triggering legal and political instability in the state.