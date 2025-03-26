Rivers crisis: Fresh report clears Fubara of militancy links

A new report by the Coalition of Human Rights Monitoring Group has exonerated Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara from allegations linking him to militant groups and security breaches that led to a state of emergency in the state.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, March 26, the group described the accusations against Fubara as “politically motivated fabrications” designed to destabilise his administration.

The report found no financial or operational ties between the governor and any militant faction.

"It is abundantly clear to us, and to the world, that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has no verifiable links to militant groups operating within Rivers State or the Niger Delta at large," the report stated.

The coalition also blamed Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for inflammatory remarks that escalated tensions in Rivers.

"The reckless statements made by Minister Nyesom Wike, which have exacerbated tensions in the region, must be condemned unequivocally," the report read.

Communities where security incidents were reportedly linked to militancy also refuted the claims, assuring the public that oil and gas facilities remain secure.

The coalition called for an end to political hostilities, the withdrawal of unlawfully deployed security forces, and an independent investigation into the allegations.

The coalition asserted that "the real instigators of instability in Rivers State are those who prioritize personal vendettas over public welfare."

It urged stakeholders to resist weaponizing baseless accusations for political gain, warning that such tactics threaten Nigeria’s democratic values.