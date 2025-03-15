Rivers Assembly passes 3 bills, block Fubara's latest attempt to present 2025 budget

The Rivers State House of Assembly passed three bills into law on Friday before immediately proceeding on an indefinite recess.

The bills include the Rivers State House of Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Bill, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) Bill, and the Rivers State Local Government Bill, 2025.

The Speaker of the House, Martin Amaewhule, announced the bill's passage during a plenary session in Port Harcourt on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the Powers and Privileges Bills seek to grant state lawmakers the authority, privileges and immunity necessary to carry out their legislative duties.

The RSIEC Bill aims to repeal RSIEC Bill Law No. 2 of 2018 and redefine the commission's establishment, composition, and functions.

The Rivers State Local Government Bill 2025 seeks to repeal the existing Local Government Laws of 2018, 2023, and 2024.

The Deputy Leader of the House, Mrs Lynda Somiari-Stewart, concluded the debate on the three committee reports before their final passage, having scaled the third reading.

Following the bills' passage, Amaewhule adjourned the plenary indefinitely, effectively preventing Fubara from presenting the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The governor had earlier written to the House on Thursday, requesting that the state budget be presented on March 19, following two previous failed attempts to meet with the lawmakers.