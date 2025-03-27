Rivers Administrator accused of favouring a political group with appointments

The Sole Administrator in charge of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Retd.), has been accused of allowing himself to be influenced by a political bloc regarding appointments.

Ibas took charge of Rivers' affairs last week following President Bola Tinubu's suspension of Governor Siminaly Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly over a protracted political crisis in the oil-rich State.

The President had declared a state of emergency after the crisis allegedly snowballed into attacks on oil installations.

Meanwhile, Ibas has made some key appointments since assuming office, including Prof. Ibibia Worika as the new Secretary to the Rivers State Government.

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the Sole Administrator suspended all the political appointees of the suspended Governor with immediate effect.

The suspension affected the Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, all commissioners, chairpersons, and members of boards, agencies, commissions, and parastatals, as well as all Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants.

Group urges Rivers Administrator to be neutral

Meanwhile, a civic group, the Centre for Democratic Advancement (CDA), has urged Ibas to remain neutral and apolitical in his appointments to safeguard ongoing peace efforts in the state.

In a statement by its Chancellor, Dr. Idris Jinadu, on Wednesday, CDA expressed concerns over reports suggesting that a powerful political bloc influenced the administrator’s appointment and that his early decisions may be favouring certain interests.

“There are growing concerns that Vice Admiral Ibas was handpicked by a specific political faction and that his initial steps in office appear to align with their agenda. Whether true or not, such perceptions can be damaging, as they create mistrust and deepen divisions in the state,” Jinadu stated.

The group highlighted the need for transparency and fairness in governance, warning that any form of bias in appointments could further destabilise Rivers.

“As sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas carries an enormous responsibility. His actions must reflect a genuine commitment to competence, fairness, and inclusivity. Any sign of favoritism in key appointments will only heighten tensions and undermine efforts to restore stability,” he cautioned.

Jinadu also raised concerns about reports that senior civil servants and other professionals in the state’s bureaucracy were being pressured to resign.

“The civil service is an institution built on decades of dedication and professionalism. It should not be subjected to political interference or abrupt purges. Forcing seasoned officials out could disrupt governance and weaken the effectiveness of public service delivery,” he warned.

The CDA boss reminded the retired Vice Admiral of the temporary nature of his role and urged him to act in a manner that preserves the state’s institutional integrity.

“The administrator must recognize that his role is interim. His focus should be on maintaining order, ensuring fair governance, and strengthening the foundations of the state. Any action that weakens the bureaucracy or promotes factionalism could have long-term consequences,” Jinadu added.