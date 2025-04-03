Rights group accuses Gov Alia of judicial assault

A human rights group, Justice and Human Rights Advocates, has condemned Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for what it described as a blatant assault on judicial independence and good governance.

The group, at a press conference in Abuja, accused the governor of fostering lawlessness and undermining democratic principles.

Speaking at the event, the group's national coordinator, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, alleged that Governor Alia attempted to unlawfully remove the Chief Judge of Benue State, Maurice Ikpambese, in collaboration with the State House of Assembly.

“This move was widely condemned by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC), and civil society organisations,” Agabi stated.

The group further claimed that on February 19, 2025, thugs linked to the governor held 19 judges hostage for five hours, vandalised the Chief Judge’s office , and attacked security personnel.

“These actions plunged Benue into fear and lawlessness,” the statement read.

According to the rights group, Governor Alia has repeatedly disregarded court rulings, particularly by appointing caretaker local government chairmen despite a National Industrial Court ruling against such actions.

The group also accused the governor of bribery, alleging that he attempted to influence the NJC with ₦500 million to support the suspension of the Chief Judge.

Additionally, the governor was accused of withholding salaries for judiciary staff, which led to prolonged strikes and delays in justice delivery.