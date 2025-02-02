Retired general commends Tinubu for increasing veterans' pension, clearing arrears

Brig.-Gen. Funsho Oyeniyi (rtd) has commended President Bola Tinubu for his support of military veterans by increasing the pension of the Armed Forces and paying all pension arrears and other entitlements owed.

Oyeniyi made a commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He, however, called for more support in other areas to further alleviate the plight of military veterans who were living in penury.

”I thank the President for paying the pension arrears and other entitlements of military personnel, which have gone a long way in alleviating our plight.

“In the past, it wasn’t like that. When a veteran retires, he doesn’t fully collect his retirement benefits, but thank God for our President; all our entitlements have been paid.

“There is even a promise to increase our entitlement because of the inflation rate in the country,” he said.

Oyeniyi said that the rate of inflation had drastically reduced the purchasing power of money, which, in the current reality, could only afford little sustenance.

“The pensioners of yesteryears should be paid in reality at the current rate so that they don’t live in penury.

“Governments should look at the inflation rate and be realistic about whatever they are giving.

“Any amount below the inflation rate will not amount to anything upon receiving it.

“You cannot expect a veteran that retired 40 years ago to be still collecting the same amount of money at present,” he said.

He said that military veterans, in one way or another, assisted in keeping Nigeria together and maintaining peace, and therefore, they are entitled to compensation now that they are old.

“What obtains in most developing countries is that before a veteran retires, there is accommodation for them that will keep them afloat and help them flow with the economy.

“The Nigeria situation is such that we are not adequately taken care of.