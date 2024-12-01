Rate of accident on newly-repaired Third Mainland Bridge worries FG

The number of accidents recorded on Third Mainland Bridge since its repair is unprecedented and caused by impatience and indiscipline.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, expressed the worry in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Kesha urged motorists to exercise caution and discipline on the bridge, especially during the Christmas season, to reduce accidents and the attendant loss of lives and property.

“As the year is coming to an end, a lot of people have targets that they still want to achieve before the end of the year but it is only the living that can fulfil dreams.

“Goals and aspirations can only be fulfilled when you have life,’’ she said.

She added that discipline and patience by motorists, on the bridge, would preserve the bridge.

According to Kesha, some portions of the newly asphalted road had been damaged due to accidents caused by reckless driving.

“The number of accidents that have been recorded on Third Mainland Bridge since we did this repair is unprecedented, and the cause of these accidents is impatience and lack of discipline.

“People just see a well-tended road and want to speed past the speed limit; in the process, they hit themselves.

“Apart from personal losses to themselves, and even loss of lives, they cause damage to the bridge.

“We have several portions that are bad already because a lot of vehicles got burnt there; when they hit themselves, sometimes, it sparks,” she said.

Kesha also appealed to motorists to stop driving with worn-out tyres, saying that doing so would increase the risk of accidents.

“We want to tell motorists and Lagos residents in general that we have increased surveillance on Third Mainland Bridge; so you are free to park and change your tyres.

“If we see you driving with an ordinary rim, you will be apprehended and you will be locked up, and we do not want to do that.

“Make sure that your vehicles are roadworthy before you come out, and once you have an issue, make sure you pack to attend to it,” Kesha said.

The controller urged motorists to drive within the approved speed limit to avoid accidents and save lives, private property and public infrastructure.

According to Kesha, the contractor handling the bridge repair had not left the site and, as such, still repairs portions recently damaged by accidents.

She said, “Once he leaves, we may start seeing potholes developing unless drivers obey the rules.

“Whatever is good, if you subject it to abuse, it is going to spoil; so, don’t abuse this public infrastructure. It does not belong to one person, it belongs to all of us.”

Kesha said that the Third Mainland Bridge repair was around 90 per cent completed.