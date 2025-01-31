The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered the immediate retirement of senior police officers over 60 and those who have served for over 35 years.

On Friday in Abuja, Ikechukwu Ani, PSC's Head of Press and Public Relations, said this in a statement.

He said that the commission had, in its 24th Plenary Meeting of Sept. 27 and 28, 201,7, approved that the force entrants should have their date of appointment and not the date of their enlistment.

“The commission has passionately revisited its decision and has concluded that the said decision, in its intent and purpose,e contradicted the principle of the merger of service in the Public Service.

“Iviolatesof Public Service Rule No 020908 ( i & ii), which provides for retirement on attainment of 35 years in service or 60 years of age.

“Accordingly, the commission,n at its 1st extraordinary meeting of the 6th Management Board, approved the immediate retirement of officers who have spent more than 35 years in service or above 60 years of age,” he said.

He said the commission’s decision had been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.