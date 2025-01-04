President Tinubu to make first official visit to Enugu on Saturday

President Bola Tinubu will make its first official visit to Enugu State on Saturday to inaugurate some projects executed by the Governor Peter Mbah administration.

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, the Secretary to the State Government disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

Onyia said, “The Enugu State Government is happy to announce the first state visit to the state by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Saturday, January 4, 2025.

“The president will during the visit inaugurate some of the numerous projects executed by our administration, such as the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of the 260 under construction across the state.

“Others are 60 completed and equipped Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state and the completed multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre.

“They also included 90 completed urban roads in Enugu City, state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras”.