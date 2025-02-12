Power restored to UCH Ibadan after 100 days of outage

On Wednesday, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) resumed the electricity supply to the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan after more than 100 days of disconnection.

The Chairman of UCH Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Oladayo Olabampe, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

NAN reports that IBEDC disconnected UCH on Oct. 26 due to accumulated debts, which led to a series of events, including students embarking on peaceful protests.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, and the IBEDC management met at the UCH on Monday to discuss power restoration.

After the meeting, it was resolved that IBEDC should reconnect the hospital within 24 hours and not later than 48 hours, counting from that Monday.

Olabampe said power was restored to the hospital at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

However, he stated that only the service area had been reconnected, and the residential area was still in total darkness at that time.

“Even though the residential areas use prepaid meters, yet they were disconnected.

“While we agree that the service areas are important, the people rendering the service are equally important.

“The residential areas and commercial areas, including banks and schools, are disconnected. We have been in darkness for months now, so we feel bad about this,” Olabampe said.

The UCH spokesperson, Mrs Funmi Adetuyibi, also confirmed that light has been restored in the hospital clinical area.

NAN reports that part of the conditions given by Adelabu at the meeting on power restoration was that residential areas, commercial areas and the College of Medicine could be disconnected.