Popular Kannywood actress begs court to confirm divorce from estranged husband

On Wednesday, Maryam Muhammad, popularly known as Maryam Malika, a Kannywood actress, prayed to a Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, to confirm her former husband's divorce pronouncement.

The actress, represented by her counsel, A.S Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant made the third divorce pronouncement five years ago after she sought divorce through Khul’i (the right of a woman in Islam to divorce) in Islam.

” He made two divorce pronouncements after my client filed a suit in court seeking divorce through Khul’i.

“He was served by the court, and he wrote the third divorce on the service letter, which my client read and continued with her life without coming back to court to confirm it,” he said.

The defendant was not in court and did not send any representative.

The Judge, Malam Kabir Muhammad, asked the court messenger if he had served the defendant. The messenger replied that the defendant was not at home when he went to serve him with the court papers.