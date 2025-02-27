Policemen reject N1m bribe, rescue children from traffickers in Imo

The Police Command in Imo has arrested two suspected child traffickers and rescued two stolen children in separate operations.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Okoye said that, in a strong display of professionalism, the command operatives rejected an N1m bribe to ensure justice prevailed in one of the operations.

“On Feb. 21, operatives of the Safer Highway Unit, while conducting a robust stop-and-search on the Owerri – Aba Express Road, apprehended one Eze Chika, 45.

“The suspect was found with a stolen four-year-old child.

“Initially, she claimed the child was hers but later admitted to purchasing the child from a suspected child trafficking syndicate in Aba for N1.8m,” Okoye stated.

According to him, in a desperate attempt to evade arrest, the suspect offered the officers an N1m bribe, which was outrightly rejected.

He said the officers proceeded with the lawful arrest and ensured the safe rescue of the child.

He added that further investigations revealed possible links to a larger trafficking network, adding that more arrests are expected.

Okoye also said detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) arrested a 32-year-old woman, Confidence Odo, for allegedly abducting her ex-neighbor’s son.

“The child was rescued and reunited with his parents, Mr and Mrs Michael Ududiri, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend possible accomplices.”

He reiterated the command’s commitment to combating child trafficking and other organised crimes in the state.

The police spokesman urged residents, particularly parents, to be vigilant and monitor their children closely.