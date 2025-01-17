Police swing into action as gunmen kidnap wife of retired assistant IGP in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun says it has deployed a team of officers to the scene of Thursday’s kidnap of Mrs Odumosu, wife of retired AIG Hakeem Odumosu.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

Odutola said the victim, a resident of Aminu Street, Orange Estate, Arepo, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area, was kidnapped at about 9.55 p.m. on Thursday while entering her home.

She explained that four masked men attacked and dragged her out of her Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle, taking her through a swampy area to an unknown location.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Warewa Division, has led policemen to the scene where they are currently searching the swampy bush area,” she said.

According to the spokesperson, the DPO had also contacted the Warewa and Maaba community heads to deploy local security forces to the riverine area.

“Further updates will be provided,” she said.