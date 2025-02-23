The Police Command in Lagos State has rescued six children from a building within an estate in the Ejigbo area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to reporters on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that on Tuesday at about noon, the police received information that six children were staying alone in a building.

‘The case was transferred from the Ejigbo Police Station to the Gender Unit in Ikeja after reports indicated that the children were left alone in a residential house.

“The children, aged between seven and 13 years, have been rescued and are currently in a protective shelter through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development,’ he said.

Hundeyin said initial findings revealed that their mother was currently abroad for medical treatment and had left them in the care of a caregiver.