Police rescue 11, recover 20 bodies in Benue boat mishap

The Benue Command of the Nigerian Police Force has rescued 11 persons and recovered 20 bodies from a boat mishap in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the incident took place late in the evening on Saturday.

Anene that the rescue operation was still ongoing.

The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin James, said the victims were from Nasarawa State.

“It’s true that there was a boat mishap yesterday, and the people came to Ocholonya market in Agatu.

“What I learnt is that when they were returning to their base in Apochi and Odenyi communities in Doma in Nasarawa State, the boat they were travelling in capsized.

“I am trying to get my colleague from Nasarawa State to see how we can go there to visit the families and console them,” he said.