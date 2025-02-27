Police repel armed robbery attack, kill 1, detain another in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has repelled an armed robbery attack, neutralised one armed robber and detained another suspect in multiple operations within the state.

The command Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said on Thursday in Enugu that the police recovered one cut-to-size double-barreled gun with three live cartridges and, two stolen Toyota Corolla cars and other incriminating exhibits.

Ndukwe said that on Feb. 24, operatives attached to the 9th Mile Police Division repelled an armed robbery attack along Owa Road in 9th Mile, neutralising one of the armed men while others escaped.

“A cut-to-size double-barreled gun with three live cartridges, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.

“A manhunt for the other suspects, who fled with varying degrees of gunshot injuries, is ongoing,” he said.

The spokesman noted that in a separate operation, police operatives from the Igbo-Etiti Division, acting on credible intelligence, have recovered a stolen blue Toyota Corolla car from a suspect (names withheld).

He said, “The suspect confessed to stealing the vehicle from where it was parked in a compound at Orba in Udenu Local Government on Feb. 14.

He said the suspect had been arraigned in court and remanded at the Correctional Custodial Centre, pending the outcome of police investigations.

Similarly, Ndukwe said that on Feb. 1, at about 2 a.m., operatives recovered a Toyota Corolla car that was reportedly stolen from where it was parked at Igbo-Eze Street, Independence Layout, Enugu.

“The hoodlums abandoned the vehicle and fled upon sighting the operatives who were on their trail. The car has since been released to its owner,” he said.

The spokesmen said that the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, had reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering resolve to combat crime in Enugu State.