Police quiz officers for alleged manhandling of aged Abia resident

The Abia Police Command says it has commenced an investigation into the alleged manhandling of an elderly man in Umuahia by three operatives and a civilian Task Force member.

The state's Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement issued in Umuahia and made available to reporters on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three operatives and a civilian Task Force member were seen in a viral video hitting an old man with boots.

The statement read in part, “The Abia Police Command is aware of a trending video on Facebook depicting some police officers maltreating a civilian.

“The incident is alleged to have occurred on Lagos Street, Umuahia, on 20/02/2025

“The officers involved have been identified and are currently under interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

The PPRO promised that the public would be updated after necessary administrative actions had been taken against any of the officers found culpable.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Danladi Isa, strongly condemned what he termed an “unprofessional act, misconduct and incivility toward members of the public.”

According to her, the CP also reiterated his command’s commitment to ensuring a professionally competent, rule of law-complaint, and people-friendly police force, in line with the Inspector–General’s vision.