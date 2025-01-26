Police kill 6 IPOB fighters in Imo after fierce gun battle, recover arms

Operatives of the Imo Police Command’s tactical Unit have neutralised three notorious kingpins of Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, disclosed this in a statement released to reporters on Saturday in Owerri.

Adejobi said that on January 24, following credible intelligence, police operatives located and launched a coordinated operation against the terrorists’ hideout in a forest within Ihube in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon approach, the operatives, who came under heavy fire from suspected IPOB/ESN terrorists, demonstrated exceptional courage and engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle.

“The operation resulted in the neutralisation of six members of the terrorist group, with three being ESN kingpins identified as Ifeanyi Anayo, a.k.a. Zuma De Rock, 28; Chukwuemeka Odionyenfe a.k.a. Nmimi, 22; and Kingsley Sunday, 21; all natives of Ogube, Ihube in Okigwe Local Government Area,” he said.

The Force PRO said five AK-47 rifles, 552 rounds of live ammunition, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and many communication equipment, along with eight operational motorcycles used by the group, were recovered from the scene.

According to him, prior investigations had revealed the involvement of the group in several high-profile crimes, including the attack on the Owerri Correctional Center on April 5, 2021.

Adejobi further hinted that the neutralised terrorists were involved in the killing of five police officers in Umunna, Okigwe, on December 12, 2022, and the burning of Arondizuogu Police Station on February 8, 2022.

“The group was also involved in multiple kidnappings, including those of WAEC staff on June 5, 2023, four reverend sisters on August 21, 2022, and four Chinese nationals on December 6, 2023,” he noted.

He conveyed the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s, commendation for the gallantry and exceptional bravery of the operatives.

“The IGP charges police operatives across commands and formations to sustain the tempo and implement the Force’s action plan to reduce crimes in the first quarter of 2025 drastically.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains unyielding in its goal towards ensuring national security and public safety,” he stressed.