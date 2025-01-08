Police intercept suspected trafficker with 59 male children in Abuja

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has intercepted a suspect in connection with the alleged trafficking of 59 male children in Abuja.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, Olatunji Disu said this during a media briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the suspect was intercepted on Monday by the Patrol and Guard Unit of the command led by DSP Sarki Umar at about 3:30 pm.

The commissioner said the suspect was intercepted in a white Peugeot J5 Bus with registration number KMC 283 ZJ along the Abuja-Kano route.

“The bus was found to be transporting 59 male children, aged between four and 12 years.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the children, who came from different families, were being transported by the suspect who resides in Nasarawa State.

“The suspect allegedly travelled to Kano State to convey the children en-route Nasarawa State under the pretext of training them,” he said.

Disu said the incident had been classified as a case of suspected child abuse and trafficking, given the circumstances surrounding it.

He said the suspect was operating without proper documentation or parental consent for the movement of the minors.

According to him, the suspect, the vehicle and the 59 children are currently in police custody while a thorough investigation is ongoing.

Disu said the command was working closely with the FCT Social Development Secretariat to ensure that the children were safely reunited with their families and that all involved, were brought to justice.

The commissioner pledged the commitment of the command to ensure that vulnerable groups, especially children were protected.

He said the idea was to protect the group from exploitation and abuse in line with the Child’s Rights Act, 2023.