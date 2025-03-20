Police deploy intervention squad on Sagamu-Benin Expressway to curb kidnapping

The Police Command in Ogun has deployed a Special Intervention Squad on the Sagamu–Ijebu Ode–Benin Expressway to check crime incidents along the axis.

CSP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Odutola explained that the move was in line with the commitment of the command to ensure the safety and security of commuters and residents, following a rise in incidents of kidnapping and armed robbery on the highway.

She explained that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, was resolved to end criminal activities on the expressway.

”On Wednesday, CP Ogunlowo personally inspected the security operations at the newly established intervention post, strategically located before Odogbolu, in between Celplas Industry, Mikano Generator and Ladgroup Company, on the stretch of the road.

”The outpost, consisting of a makeshift roof shed fortified with sandbags, serves as a rapid response center for distress calls from the Ijebu Ode, Sagamu, and Owode Egba area commands.

”It also serves as a distress point for commuters who require emergency assistance from the police.

”This calculated approach is designed to complement other security pinch points along the expressway, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

”Key security deployments include two OP MESA security points positioned inward and outward of Lagos on the Long Bridge.

”Shed posts with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) at the Sagamu Interchange and the makeshift security posts on the Ijebu Ode–Sagamu Highway to reassure road users of the active presence of armed policemen,” she said.

Odutola further said that the proactive security initiative followed an earlier surveillance operation conducted on Feb. 27, during which the commissioner identified and blocked escape routes frequently used by kidnappers.

She stated that the police command remained resolute in its mission to combat crime and ensure that road users travel without fear or apprehension.