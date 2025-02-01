Police debunk fake viral WhatsApp post of kidnapping on popular Enugu road

Police Command in Enugu State, on Friday, debunked fake and fear-inducing viral WhatsApp post of kidnapping along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road recently.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu that the viral WhatsApp post of kidnapping along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road on Jan. 28 remained untrue and with no verifiable evidence after a preliminary investigation.

“The Command informs the public that the viral WhatsApp post alleging that “four persons were kidnapped and taken into the bush on Tuesday evening at Api-Opi, along Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road is false and clearly intended to incite fear and panic.

“There was no such incident recorded on the said day and time along the road.

“Furthermore, the claim that the alleged kidnappers operated for over 30 minutes unchallenged on a well-patrolled road is not only baseless but also a product of misinformation.

“For the avoidance of doubts, the road is heavily monitored by security forces, making such an occurrence as peddled highly improbable,” he said.

The spokesman said, "The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, is challenging the individual(s) behind the post to provide verifiable proof of their claims or be prepared to face the full consequences of spreading false information.