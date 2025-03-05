Police arrest alleged dealer of fake alcoholic drinks after 5 months on the run

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Police Command in Lagos State have arrested a suspect who is specialised in dealing with fake alcoholic drinks.

RRS confirmed the arrest in a post shared on its X handle @rrsLagos767 on Wednesday.

It stated that its operatives apprehended the suspect on Monday in the Ikeja area of the state after a five-month chase.

“The suspect was arrested five months after being on the run.

“He was initially apprehended with cartons of used assorted alcoholic bottles in Maryland, Lagos, but fled the scene, abandoning the exhibits.

“Several efforts to bring him in for questioning proved abortive until Monday night when a lead yielded fruit, and he was arrested, ” It stated.

According to RRS, several exhibits of expensive wines were recovered from the suspect’s shop.