Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers of AIG Odumosu's wife in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State CP Special Squad have apprehended two suspects in connection with the abduction of Mrs Folasade Odumosu, the wife of a retired AIG of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

It would be recalled that Mrs Odumosu was kidnapped by four masked men from her residence in the Arepo area of Ogun on Jan. 16, 2025.

The police rescued her in a gun battle with the criminals in the swampy area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, where two suspects were killed.

“In response to the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, to go after the fleeing suspects, the suspects were apprehended while on their way out of Lagos State.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to their crime, belonging to a gang of four, two of whom have been neutralised previously, ” he said.

“Recovered from the suspects were N2.25m, which was part of the requested ransom, two locally fabricated rifles, and 11 live cartridges,” the FPRO said.

According to him, the IGP commends the police operatives for their gallantry in apprehending the suspects and encourages them to maintain a high standard of competence in the fight against crime.