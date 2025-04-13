Plot to establish ISWAP bases in Plateau, Bauchi detected, military makes arrests

A plot by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to establish operational bases in Plateau and Bauchi states has been uncovered by men of the Nigerian military.

The discovery was made by troops under Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), who arrested two suspected ISWAP members during a sting operation around the Yelwa area in the Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Friday, April 11, 2025.

This is contained in a statement signed by OPSH’s media officer, Major Samson Zhakom, on Sunday.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Abdulkadir Dalhatu and Ubaidu Hassan. They were said to be disguised as tailors to facilitate ISWAP’s surreptitious expansion into the North Central region.

According to preliminary investigations, the duo were sent by an ISWAP commander to set up new cells in Plateau and Bauchi.

This development comes after Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, raised alarm over the increasing spate of violence in his state, revealing that bandits have taken control of 64 communities.

His concern followed a new wave of attacks that rocked the state recently, resulting in the killings of over 40 residents across different villages.

Gunmen launched brutal assaults on Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, in renewed violence last week, causing widespread destruction of property.