Plateau SSG survives terrorist ambush during attack assessment

The Secretary to the Plateau State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, narrowly escaped a terrorist ambush in Bokkos Local Government Area on Sunday, April 6.

Jatau, who was on an assessment visit to communities affected by recent attacks, described the experience as a shocking glimpse into the horrors faced by residents.

“We just tested what these communities are feeling,” he said, recounting how his convoy was suddenly attacked near the Hurti community in the Monguna district.

Jatau explained that he was looking at his phone when he suddenly heard gunfire.

“When I looked up, I saw two young men running into the bush, armed with guns,” he narrated.

The attack highlights the ongoing security crisis in Plateau State, where terrorist assaults have left several communities devastated. Jatau expressed deep sorrow over the destruction he witnessed firsthand.

“Over 40 people were killed, homes were destroyed, and entire livelihoods were wiped out. The terrorists looted essential goods, including 26 bags of potatoes worth ₦80,000 each from one home. These are peasant farmers; how do they recover from this? We must do better than this as a country,” he stated.

Security forces accompanying the SSG swiftly engaged the gunmen in a firefight, forcing them to retreat into the bush.