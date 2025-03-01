PHOTOS: Tinubu bags Akwa Ibom's highest traditional title, 'Otuekong'

The Akwa Ibom State Council of Traditional Rulers has conferred President Bola Tinubu with the highest traditional title of “Otuekong,” Commander-in-Chief of Akwa Ibom.

The President received the title from Nteyin Solomon Etuk, President General of Oku Ibom Ibibio III, at the State House in Abuja on Friday.

Governor Umo Eno led a 104-member delegation to the State House for the conferment.

The delegation included Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate, his wife Ekaette, religious leaders, former ministers, and lawmakers.

Also present were representatives from women and youth groups.

“I accept all the honours and the conferment. I am one of you. Going back in time, I recall staying in Eket as an auditor at Mobil.

“We are all friends and family with a state that has progressed rapidly in development,” President Tinubu said.

He stressed that the country’s full potential could be better realised when political leaders focus on serving the nation rather than party loyalty.

Tinubu credited Akwa Ibom’s progress to its consistent vision and collective development goals.

“I have just signed the 2025 budget. I’m pleased that the uncertainty over the economy is fading and hope is rising.

“Thank you for your continued support. We must work together to build the nation. You all reflect a good society,” he said.

The President also commended Eno for his generous spirit, selflessness, and visionary leadership that quickly transformed the state.

He lauded Eno’s leadership style as one that should serve as an example to other political leaders.

“I have listened to the governor’s concerns about the deep-sea port and a state visit. You have a very good governor who fears God and loves his people.

“I watch the state Arise programme and have been following developments,” Tinubu remarked.

Senator Akpabio noted that Eno had been promoting unity and harmony in the state and assured the President of the state’s full support in advancing the nation.

Eno, who presented his achievements to the President, highlighted the state’s readiness to collaborate with the federal government on infrastructure projects such as the Ibom Deep Sea Port and addressing ecological challenges.