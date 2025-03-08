PHOTOS: Peter Obi pays condolence visit to late Doyin Okupe’s family

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential torchbearer in the 2023 election, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Presidential spokesman, Dr Doyin Okupe.

Okupe, a former Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, died in the early hours of Friday, March 7, 2025, at age 72.

In a condolence message shared on his X Friday, Obi described the deceased as a man whose desire for a better Nigeria remains an inspiration for all.

The former Anambra State Governor expressed sadness over the death of the politician, describing the incident as a profound loss, not only to his family and loved ones but to the Labour Party and Obidients.

“Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“His death is a profound loss, not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us.

“I will therefore like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times,” he wrote.

Obi pays a condolence visit to Okupe's family

The former Labour Party presidential flag-bearer subsequently visited the deceased's family late Friday to offer condolences.

He assured the bereaved family of his support during this difficult time and stressed the need for solidarity, especially in times of grief.

Obi prayed for the repose of the dead and fortitude for the family to bear what he described as an irreparable loss.

"Following the sad news of the death of my dear elder brother, late Dr Doyin Okupe and my earlier tweet today, I visited his family this evening to offer my heartfelt condolences," he wrote in another post.

"I assured them that we will stand by them during this difficult time. While no one can question God's will, we must continue to support and stand by one another, especially in times of grief.

"Once again, may Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, and may the soul of Dr. Doyin Okupe rest in perfect peace."