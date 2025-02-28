PHOTOS: Buhari leaves Daura residence after nearly 2 years, relocates to Kaduna

Former President Muhammadu Buhari left his Katsina residence after two years, relocating to his Kaduna house on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari's former media aide, announced the development in a post on his X on Thursday night.

The erstwhile president was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Governors of Borno and Kaduna States, Babagana Zulum and Uba Sani, and other dignitaries.

“Today, former President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to his Kaduna residence after spending two years in Daura, Katsina State, since leaving office in May 2023.

“After completing his tenure, he opted for a quiet life in his hometown and largely stayed out of active political discussions, focusing on private engagements,” Ahmad posted.

Recall that Buhari retired to his hometown residence in Daura after completing his two-term tenure as president on May 29, 2023.

Before becoming president, the former military general had lived a substantial part of his life in the North-West state, where he also survived a suicide bomb attack that killed 82 people in 2014.

In 2021, then-Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai said Buhari would return to the state after retirement.

“As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna," El-Rufai said.