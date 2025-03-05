PHOTOS: 4-storey building under construction collapses in Lekki, 2 killed, 6 injured

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has extricated two adult males, with six injured persons, from a building under construction that collapsed in Odoriwu Estate in the Lekki area of the state.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the incident happened around 14.25hrs.

“Following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 14.25hrs today, LASEMA activated its Response Team from the Lekki and Cappa Bases.

“Upon arrival at 14.48hrs at the incident scene, it was discovered that a three-storey building under construction had collapsed at the aforementioned location.

“So far, two adult males have been extricated from rubbles of the collapsed building, while six seriously injured adult males have been rescued and administered immediate medical care by the LRU Pre-Hospital Care Unit.

“They had been transported to Marina General Hospital for further treatment after the administration of the first medical care,” he said.

He also said the immediate cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained, adding that further investigations would be conducted.

“The agency’s heavy-duty equipment was deployed to the incident scene and is still in operation.