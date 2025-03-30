Peter Obi, top dignitaries honour Emeka Ihedioha at 60

Former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, celebrated his 60th birthday in grand style on Sunday, March 30, 2025, with a Thanksgiving service and civic reception.

Among the distinguished guests was Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, alongside other notable personalities and political leaders.

The thanksgiving service, held at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Lord (CATOL), was solemn yet joyous, setting the tone for a day of gratitude and festivity.

The celebration later moved to the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, where thousands of supporters gathered to honour Ihedioha, a leader they deeply admire.

Attendees included political allies from all 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, members of the Rebuild Imo Movement led by Dr. Vin Udokwu, and various support groups such as Imo Critical Stakeholders, Imo Liberation Movement, and Ihedioha Youth Movement.

The event also attracted a significant digital audience, with over 10,000 people tuning in via YouTube and Facebook.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman of the event, Prof Francis Dike (SAN), praised Ihedioha’s unwavering commitment to good governance.

"He represents what many Nigerian politicians lack—a steadfast dedication to due process, constitutionalism, and community-driven leadership," Dike stated.

Expressing his gratitude, Ihedioha, accompanied by his wife, Lady Ebere Ihedioha, acknowledged the overwhelming support from his followers.

"This extraordinary outpouring of love is humbling," he remarked, adding that he did not contribute financially to the event, which was solely organised by his supporters, including Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona and other prominent figures.