Pay your tax to enjoy benefits - Kogi govt tells residents

The Kogi Government has appealed to residents in the state to pay their taxes so as to enjoy the benefits thereof.

Alhaji Sule Enehe, Chairman of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), made the appeal on Thursday while briefing reporters on the service's activities in Lokoja.

Enehe said that Governor Ahmed Ododo-led administration was committed to providing social amenities to improve the people's quality of life.

He said, “This government is out to provide quality education, health services, roads, water and other projects that directly affect the lives of the people.

“When you declare your income and pay your tax promptly, the government will have the financial power to execute meaningful projects that will benefit the people of the state.”

The chairman listed some of the government's projects, including the construction of the Zone 8 roundabout—Barrack—Zango—GYB junction road and the Zone 8 roundabout—CBN—High Court road.

He said that the government also paid fees for WAEC, JAMB, and BECEL for students of public schools in Kogi.

Enehe said that when residents are committed to paying their taxes when they are due, the government can provide more laudable projects.

The chairman frowned at illegal revenue collection and advised perpetrators to refrain from such acts to avoid incurring the law's wrath.