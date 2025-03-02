Pastor Ituah Ighodalo opens up on rumoured wedding plans with Kate Henshaw

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, senior pastor of Trinity House, has reacted to rumours that he is planning to marry Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw, years after losing his wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

The clergy delivered the response while speaking with media personality Osayuwamen Saleh on Upgradetv.

During the interview, Pastor Ituah also spoke extensively about how he’s been coping without his beloved wife.

However, reacting to rumours that he is planning to remarry, Pastor Ituah said he is not aware of any such plan and called on the blogger who broke the news to pay a tithe of the money generated from views.

The clergyman then discussed whether he would remarry in the future. He exercised caution, saying he didn’t know what the future held or if there was somebody somewhere for him.

However, he insisted that for now, he is stable, focusing on what he’s doing, and happy.

Recall that Pastor Ituah had previously spoken about his plan to remarry. At the time, he said he had given his all to his late wife and was not sure he had anything to give to another woman.

Pastor Ituah also spoke glowingly about his late wife, Ibidunni, describing her as a fantastic person and that he loved her so much.

He disclosed that the spirit of his wife accompanies him anywhere as he talks about how he has been coping emotionally.