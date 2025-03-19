Panic buying in Rivers as emergency rule takes effect

Residents of Port Harcourt rushed to markets on Wednesday to stockpile food and other essential items following the state of emergency declaration in Rivers.

President Bola Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and the state lawmakers for six months on Tuesday, citing security concerns.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visit to major markets, including Mile 1, Mile 3, and Slaughter in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, revealed a surge in patronage as residents scrambled to buy essential goods.

Findings indicated that many people were making large purchases in anticipation of possible restrictions and security concerns due to the emergency rule.

Some residents also attributed the panic buying to the increased deployment of military and police personnel and heavy security equipment across the state.

A resident, who simply identified herself as Comfort, described the situation as alarming, noting that some basic household items had suddenly become scarce.

The mother of three said she decided to stock up on food and other supplies because she was afraid of the unknown.

“I do not know what might happen next, so I came to Mile 1 Market to buy food that will last us for two weeks,” she said.

At Mile 3 market, Mrs Eazy Oluoma recalled her experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, which taught her a valuable lesson.

She explained that her family suffered from hunger during the lockdown because they had assumed markets and shops would remain open.

“I do not want to take the same risk I took the last time, which is why I am here to buy food items in advance,” she stated.

Dr. Chibuzo, who was in his car while his wife shopped for groceries, expressed concern over the political crisis in the state.

He acknowledged that while the state of emergency had somewhat eased tensions, it would have significant economic consequences.

“Since the President’s announcement, food prices and other essentials have gone up,” he observed.

At the Slaughter Market along Trans-Woji Road, a resident, Wodi, lamented that he could not buy enough meat due to the crowd and rising costs.