Oyo commences re-verification of landowners for Ibadan circular road project

The Oyo State Government will, on Sunday, commence the re-verification of landowners/claimants affected by the acquisition of lands on the first segment of the Ibadan circular road.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media, Moses Alao.

The exercise is to be carried out by the monitoring team, led by the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Security, Sunday Odukoya.

The team is assigned to pay compensation to landowners/claimants along the Alago to Ajota axis, which covers the first segment of the project.

The statement indicated that the re-verification, to run from Sunday to Dec. 22, would take place at Islamic High School, Basorun, Orita-Basorun, Ibadan at 10.00 a.m. daily.

It called on those concerned to come along with their respective local government identification certificate or residence permits for non-indigenes of the state and land purchase agreement.

They are also to present their National Identification Number (NIN), two current passport photographs, and a letter of ‘Power of Attorney’ from the Ministry of Justice (for proxy purposes).

Other documents include bank details, a survey plan of the property/farmland, photographs of the property/farmland, an affidavit from the court, and two passport photographs of the guarantor/surety’s means of identification.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the government had on Sept. 20 assured adequate compensation for landlords whose properties fell within 150 metres of the circular road.

In fulfilment of this, Governor Seyi Makinde, on November 13, constituted a committee, headed by Odukoya, to oversee the payment of the compensation.

The committee/monitoring team’s terms of reference include the verification of the list of would-be beneficiaries submitted by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.