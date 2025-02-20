Osun Crisis: Egbetokun to challenge PDP's alleged plot to assassinate Adeleke

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Kayode Egbetokun, has threatened to challenge the assassination allegations brought against him by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the Osun crisis.

Egbetokun spoke on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to a media report, credited to Sunday Bisi, the PDP Chairman in Osun, that he was planning to assassinate Governor Ademola Adeleke of the state.

Bisi had, on Feb. 19, at a world press conference, accused the I-G of planning to assassinate the governor over the crisis rocking the state.

The crisis stemmed from attempts by sacked local government chairpersons and councillors of the opposing All Progressives Congress, APC, to regain control of council secretariats.

The governor had also accused the I-G of overseeing a rape of democracy in the state during a meeting with a top British diplomat.

He also alleged that the I-G was executing and imposing illegality on local councils.

“I read about the assassination allegation, but I refuse to dignify such absurdity with a response.

“I believe in challenging distortions of fact. We will not allow distortions of fact against us to go unchallenged,” he said.

The I-G said he was aware of the violence that broke out in Osun recently and had responded to the call by the state's Commissioner of Police for reinforcement.

“We have reinforced the command, and we have enough men on the ground to ensure that there is law and order in the state.

“We have ensured that there is no further breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said.