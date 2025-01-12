Ondo Gov pardons 40 prisoners, commutes death sentences to mark 60th birthday

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State in a poignant act of compassion commemorating his 60th birthday has granted prerogative of mercy to 40 prisoners in the state.

Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor made this known in a statement on Sunday in Akure.

Adeniyan explained that the initiative emerged from recommendations put forth by the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy headed by Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

According to him, the initiative emphasises the governor’s dedication to fostering a justice system that prioritises reform over retribution.

He said that the governor’s decision reflects a profound commitment to rehabilitation and the transformative power of second chances.

” Among the fortunate beneficiaries, 15 convicts will experience the profound relief of outright release effective from Jan. 12, 2025.

“In a further demonstration of mercy, several death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment.

“while others will see their terms of incarceration reduced, thereby nurturing renewed hope for reintegration into society.

“The signing of the release orders coincides with the governor’s 60th birthday, marking a significant occasion with an act of grace.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions are in accordance with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended),” Adeniyan said.

He, therefore, said that Aiyedatiwa chose to forgo his birthday celebrations in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi (Tuykana) who died the previous week.

However, Ajulo said that the council’s deliberations were enriched by insights from correctional authorities, and legal experts.

“And esteemed community members, focusing on the nature of the offences, duration of incarceration, age, health, and behaviour of the inmates.