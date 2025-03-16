On-duty police officer shoots self dead in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun State has confirmed a police officer, Insp Ajele Oloyede, allegedly shot himself in the Igbesa area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this in a Sunday statement issued to journalists in Ota, Ogun state.

He said before the tragic incident at about 1:20 p.m. on Friday, the deceased officer was on special duty at Goodwill Ceramic Company,

“According to preliminary reports, Tolorunloju Stephen, an officer attached to the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos, was also on special duty at the company.

“He had just returned from Ikeja when he entered the security office.

“He found Oloyede resting his head on a table. After exchanging pleasantries and briefly inquiring about his well-being, Oloyede responded positively.

“Shortly after, Stephen proceeded to the restroom but moments later heard a gunshot.

“Rushing back, he found Inspector Oloyede lying in a pool of blood.”

Odutola said that with the assistance of private security personnel, the injured officer was immediately rushed to Ota General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor.

She added that the firearm used in the incident had been recovered, and the officer’s body had been deposited at the hospital for an autopsy.

“The Ogun state police command has launched an investigation into the tragic death of Inspector Oloyede, who was reported to have shot himself while on special duty at Goodwill Ceramic Company, Igbesa,” Odutola said.

She noted that the Commissioner of Police had ordered a full-scale investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the possibility of foul play or mental health concerns.

Odutola assured that the police swiftly contacted the deceased officer’s family.

According to her, the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, for a thorough investigation.

She extended the Nigeria Police Force’s most profound condolences to the officer’s family, colleagues, and loved ones.