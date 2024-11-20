Olajumoke, former viral bread seller, makes comeback as radio presenter

Olajumoke Orisaguna, famously known as ‘Olajumoke Onibread’, has made a remarkable return to the spotlight after a brief hiatus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former bread seller turned model has joined City FM as a radio presenter, hosting her own talk show, “Kilon Shele”.

At a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos, Orisaguna expressed gratitude to her supporters, particularly renowned photographer, TY Bello, who played a pivotal role in her rise to fame in 2016.

Orisaguna, who spoke in the Yoruba language, expressed willingness to go back to school while also recounting her struggles with finances, exploitation, and the challenges she faced due to her lack of formal education.

Orisaguna’s story inspired millions after she inadvertently walked into a photo shoot with British rapper, Tinie Tempah, captured by TY Bello in 2016.

She revealed that her radio show, “Kilon Shele”, will focus on sharing her personal story, including her experiences with exploitative managers who took advantage of her lack of education.

Also, the emotional struggles she faced during her hiatus from the public eye, her journey toward self-discovery and empowerment, and most importantly, her inspiring conversations with guests who have overcome similar challenges.

“I want to use my platform to share my story, the good and the bad.

“I want to show that even in the darkest moments, there is hope for a better tomorrow.