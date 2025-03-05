Okpebholo threatens to sack non-performing contractors in Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo warned contractors handling projects in the state on Wednesday to work according to specifications and timelines or face contract termination.

Okpebholo, who warned while inspecting ongoing road projects and drainage in Benin, expressed disappointment over the slow pace of some projects.

He particularly criticised the contractor handling Orior-Ozolua road, where residents complained about the contractor’s absence from the site.

The governor and his team also inspected other projects at Orior Uteh Palace Road, New Uteh Road, Ekiuwa quarters, and the Upper Ekenhuan open drain by the Army Cantonment, among others.

In all the areas visited, the crowd welcomed the governor and expressed gratitude, noting that the previous administration had allegedly neglected their needs and prayed for the governor’s success.

At Orior-Ozolua Community, resident Sylvester Igbinovia voiced concerns about the contractor’s slow progress and lack of consistent presence on site, urging the governor to intervene.

Okpebholo, who also inspected the drainage project in Orior-Ozolua, expressed dissatisfaction over the contractor’s failure to meet specifications.

“Why did you reduce the width of the drain? You reduced it on both sides. Look at my face. If you are not doing the right thing and not working according to specifications, I can revoke the contract at any moment without fear or favour.

” I need you to do a quality job. The resources belong to the people and must be utilized effectively and efficiently,” Okpebholo warned

He warned the contractor to correct the error or face contract cancellation.

The governor sternly instructed the contractors to follow the specifications, stating that he would revoke the contract if the quality of work did not meet expectations.