Okpebholo signs law to increase Magistrates’ retirement age to 65 in Edo

On Wednesday in Benin, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo signed a bill raising the retirement age of Magistrates in the state from 60 to 65 years into law.

The governor also signed another bill into law increasing the membership of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC).

Okpebholo, while signing the bills, emphasised his administration’s commitment to strengthening institutions that promote justice and economic development in the state.

He explained that extending the retirement age of Magistrates would enhance judicial efficiency by retaining seasoned Magistrates with valuable experience for more extended periods.

He also said that expanding the membership of EDSOGPADEC would improve governance, representation, and operational efficiency.