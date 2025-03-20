Okpebholo distances self from South-South govs' position on Rivers' emergency rule

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has distanced himself from the South-South Governors Forum's decision to oppose President Bola Tinubu's proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The Governor stressed that his colleague's position on the issue was neither made with his knowledge nor contribution.

He disclosed this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Fred Itua, on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Recall that the President declared an emergency rule in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, citing threats to life and economic assets as contained in a security report at his disposal.

He also announced the suspension of Governor Siminalaye Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Nma Odu, and members of the state House of Assembly, appointing Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd) as administrator to take charge of the state's affairs for the duration of the emergency rule.

ALSO READ: Senate backs emergency rule in Rivers State

Meanwhile, the South-South governors, in a statement signed by Chairman, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, on Thursday acknowledged the President’s constitutional responsibility to maintain law and order across the country.

However, the Forum questioned whether the situation in Rivers State meets the constitutional threshold for such a declaration.

Okpebholo dissociates self from South-South governors

However, the Edo Governor stressed that he was not consulted and did not approve the forum's position.

While he acknowledges the right of his colleagues in the South-South geopolitical zone to take a position, Okpebholo dissociated himself from any statement that opposes the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“The position by the Governors of the South-South, opposing the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not get the nod of Governor Okpebholo maintaining that Governor Okpebholo was neither consulted nor informed," he said.

Itua further restated the Governor's backing for the President's decision, saying Tinubu understands the issues at stake.

ALSO READ: Political tension deepens as Reps endorse emergency rule in Rivers