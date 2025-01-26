Obi, Ezekwesili give advice as 7 Nigerians bag awards at NXU's graduation

Nexford University (NXU), a next-generation online university based in Washington DC, America, has graduated 1,200 students during its 2024 graduation ceremonies.

NXU, which prides itself on skill education, awarded seven Nigerian students for outstanding academic performance and demonstrated character during their studies at the event held on Saturday at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The graduation ceremony was graced by Peter Obi, the Former Governor of Anambra State; Dr Oby Ezekwesili, CEO of Human Capital Africa; Mrs Bola Adesola, chairman of Ecobank Nigeria; and Jennifer L. Scott, PhD,​Chief Academic Officer of Nexford University.

In his keynote address, Obi urged the graduates to influence change for a better society and make meaningful economic contributions.

“You have acquired more than anybody can acquire. If people in other countries go through the experience you pass through here, they won’t even pass. So go out there and influence change in the society that you live in.

“Don’t go about thinking about only making money. Go check anybody who makes meaningful wealth; they do so by creating value and giving themselves out to serve society. It is for you to help solve problems in the society.”

Addressing the graduates, Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, stressed the need for Nigerian youth to embrace acquiring the skill set of the modern-day job market.

Ezekwesili, a board member of NXU, noted that the job market is fast-changing, saying artificial intelligence will further revolutionise how work is done globally.

“Whosoever you’re, we want to see an objective solution that has come from you because you got the best of skilled education. That’s what we pride ourselves on. This is skilled education that you’ve achieved, and it’s the 21st century skilled education.

“So, solve a problem and let your name be attached to that solution. It will be important. The fact is that when you go before board rooms these days, people don’t care about the certificates you’ve brought. They care about the complex situations that you can fix.”

7 Nigerians bag special awards

Omolade Ganiyat Yusuf and Eganoyemi Oloruntosin Adetayo were the outstanding students awarded. They were named Best Peer Mentor in the BBA Program and Best Peer Mentor in the MBA Program, respectively.

Christopher Chukwuka Otakpor received the Outstanding Volunteer Award in the BBA, while Kayode Olaitan Owoyemi won the Outstanding Volunteer Award – MBA.

In the Outstanding Brand Ambassador Awards category, Abdul Shakur Haruna was awarded Outstanding Brand Ambassador – Ghana, while Christian Arimoku Ebhoma was awarded Outstanding Brand Ambassador – Nigeria.

Meanwhile, with loud applause, Oluwasegun Anuoluwapo Ogundiran, who finished with an impressive 4.0 CGPA, was awarded the Valedictorian of the Year for Class 2024.

For his part, Fadl Al Tarzi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NXU, commended the graduating students for their quest for knowledge and skills to compete globally.

Tarzi commended Nigerian students for their resilience and urged the 2024 graduating students to showcase and deliver real-time solutions that will change the world.

He said, “We are really proud of our Nigerian students. Nexford will continue to help Nigerian students bridge the skill gap to be able to fit into the real-world job market place globally.

“We are excited that over 75 per cent of our students have achieved their goal of investment with the quality of the education and the value Nexford has afforded them.

Regarding the Nexford plan for 2025, Tarzi said, “We are planning geographical expansion to expand our global community of learners.”

Also speaking on the 2024 graduation, the Nexford Country Director, Oghogho Inneh, noted that the graduates emerged from various programs, including Undergrad—BBA, Postgrad —MBA, MSDT, MSDA and MSE. Oghogho pointed out that the MSE was launched last year and could potentially attract more students.

According to Oghogho, the MBA program (1606 graduates) had the most graduates in the class of 2024, followed by the BBA program (141 graduates).

Oghogho said the Class of 2024 represents a dynamic and inspiring cohort of learners worldwide. They are united by their ambition to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

“The class has embraced Nexford’s focus on workplace-relevant skills. Many have already applied their learning to solve real-world challenges in industries such as technology, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and business management,” she added.