NPC registers over 10m children nationwide

The National Population Commission (NPC) has successfully registered more than ten million children and issued birth certificates across Nigeria.

Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, Chairman of the NPC, made this announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mrs Talibat Oloruntoba, Director of the Public Affairs Department of the NPC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, presented a birth certificate to the first baby of the year at Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja.

Kwarra, represented by the Federal Commissioner from Katsina, Bala Banya, emphasised the commission’s commitment to ensure every child born in Nigeria was registered and received a birth certificate.

He explained that with the digitisation of the registration system and partnerships with the Primary Health Care Agency, children, no matter where they are born, would be registered.

Kwarra urged all parents and guardians to take advantage of the free registration service provided by the commission.

Dr Telson Ojogun, Director-General of the NPC, highlighted the commission’s plans to establish more than 4,000 additional registration centres nationwide, making it easier for Nigerians to register their children.

He also stressed that the commission was utilising modern technology to ensure that each registered child had a unique, irreplaceable identity.

Ojogun also expressed gratitude to the First Lady, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, for presenting the certificate to the first baby of the year.