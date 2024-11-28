No going back - Polytechnic lecturers insist on embarking on warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has insisted on plans to embark on a week warning strike from December 2, 2024.

Kpanja Shammah, President of ASUP, said this while addressing newsmen at the end of its 112th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Shammah said that the Federal Government was yet to implement the 11 items in the agreements entered with ASUP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that ASUP had issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and other relevant agencies.

The ultimatum was for them to immediately review and reverse all decisions inconsistent with provisions of the Polytechnics Act and other governance instruments in the sub-sector.

The union had also alleged issues of impunity and disregard for clear provisions of the Act, various edicts establishing state-owned institutions, and other governance instruments.

According to Shammah, as of today, we can only attest to the resolution of item number four while item number two is ongoing. No tangible effort is being made to resolve the other items.

“To worsen the situation, the beneficiary of the fundamentally flawed Rectorship appointment process in Federal Polytechnic Nekede is currently on a mission to destroy the union in the institution.

“Following these developments, the union resolved to withdraw the services of its members nationwide with effect from Dec. 2 on two weeks definite strike action in the first instance,” he said.

He said that the strike would serve as a warning to the government to resolve the issues listed or be held responsible for an indefinite action going forward.

The ASUP president, however, listed their grievances to include sustained reports of impunity and disrespect of clear provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act, and different edicts establishing state-owned institutions.

He also cited the appointment of a Rector in Federal Polytechnic, Wannune without following due process.

He said that others were the non-review of the contentious and suspended document titled “Schemes of Service for Polytechnics”, and the non-release of the NEEDS Assessment intervention funds for 2023, among others.

He called for the understanding and support of members of the public, adding that the union was being forced to, yet again, battle for the soul of Nigeria’s Polytechnic System through industrial action.