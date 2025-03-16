No amount of political gang-up can stop Tinubu’s re-election – APC Chieftain

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, has said that no amount of political gang-up can stop President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, stated this in a chat with journalists on Sunday in Osogbo.

The APC chieftain said that the recent defection of some APC members to other political parties did not threaten the political stability of the President and the ruling party.

Oyintiloye, while noting that defection was a normal phenomenon in politics, said it would be “a grave mistake” for anyone to think that the defection of the “so called APC members” would affect the President in 2027.

He said that those who thought the President would fail to win the 2027 election should bury such thought, adding that Tinubu has “a winning strategy in his blood.”

Oyintiloye also said that the President's long history of good relationships across all geopolitical zones would continue to work in his favour.

He said that the president's efforts to retool and advance Nigeria's path to greatness would continue beyond 2027.

“Take it or leave it; no amount of political gang-up can stop President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

“Those who are gathering against him ahead of 2027 should try and study the kind of person the President is.

“He has the winning strategy and is raising men and women of goodwill across Nigeria.

“His achievements, political sagacity and love for the country will speak for him now and in the future,” he said.

Oyintiloye also noted that the President was doing everything humanly possible to put the country on the path of greatness, adding that Tinubu’s efforts have started yielding positive results.

“The President will succeed, and his political enemies will realise the mistakes they are making by not supporting him.

“Those who are whipping up sentiments against the President should check his track records, achievements and popularity across Nigeria.

“Tinubu’s political strength, strong connection, influence and resilience which made him triumph over all obstacles to win in 2023, will see him through in 2027,” he stated.

Oyintiloye, however, advised the President to strengthen public engagement and sensitisation on his administration's achievements in the last few months.

He said that this would enable Nigerians to understand and properly evaluate the present administration's programmes and policies.

According to him, this will enable people to make the right decision, which will be devoid of sentiment, by looking at the positive impacts of the administration’s initiatives on society at large.