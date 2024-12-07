NNPCL commences Aptitude Test as 45,689 applicants jostle for employment

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has begun a computer-based Aptitude Test, where a total of 45,689 applicants are jostling to secure employment in the national oil company.

A spokesperson for the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed that the test got underway on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

He noted that the recruitment is to fill positions across various departments within the energy company. Soneye urged interested applicants to visit the NNPCL careers page for further instructions.

NNPCL provides update on recruitment

This is a sequel to an announcement on July 25, 2024, where the national oil firm announced openings for new entrants.

In an update shared on its X account on Saturday, the NNPCL reassured Nigerians that only the most qualified candidates would be considered for employment at the end of the exercise.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kolo Kyari, visited the test centre and promised a smooth, transparent, fair, and credible process.

“As an equal opportunity employer, NNPC Ltd. has made special provisions to ensure that applicants with disabilities can take the test without any hindrance.

“The GCEO reiterated that only the most qualified candidates among the 45,689 applicants will be selected for employment.