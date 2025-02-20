Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that Nigeria’s national anthem is an “instruction manual of patriotism” for every Nigerian because of the values contained in it.

Shettima stated this at unveiling a book titled “In Brotherhood We Stand; The Nigerian National Anthem Beyond Melody” on Thursday in Abuja.

Pastor Osere Daniels is the book's author.

Represented by Dr Aliyu Umar, his Special Adviser on General Duties, Shettima encouraged Nigerians to reflect on the values enshrined in the national anthem and embody them in their daily lives.

“The reinstatement of our old national anthem is a reaffirmation of the ideals that build this country.

“This national anthem is an instruction manual of patriotism for every Nigerian, young and old.

“It does not merely celebrate Nigeria; it calls on every citizen to embody the spirit of Nigeria,” he said.

The V-P said the first stanza reminds us that Nigeria’s diversity is not a weakness but a strength.

He explained that it also reminds us that Nigeria’s many tongues and traditions should not lead to division but instead reinforce our shared destiny.

Shettima added that service to the nation should not be the task of a few but the pride of all.

“The national anthem is a call for integrity and a prayer of a nation striving for greatness.

“It is an appeal for divine guidance in the pursuit of a Nigeria where oppression has no home, where every citizen finds dignity, and where prosperity is the reward.

“Our responsibility is to pass down a country where justice prevails, where truth is not negotiable, and where our national symbols are not tainted by corruption or compromise,” he said.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, commended the author for taking the initiative to write a book explaining the national anthem's lyrics.

Represented by Hajiya Fatima Abbas, wife of the Speaker, House of Representatives, she said the wordings of the anthem were rich with terms on unity, peace, and progress,

According to the First Lady, the national anthem is not just a song but a reflection of Nigeria’s history, struggles, and aspirations.

“The book, In Brotherhood We Stand, challenges us to rise above our differences, embrace our diversity, and work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved country.

“I encourage all Nigerians to take pride in our national anthem and to embody its values.

”Together, we can build a Nigeria that truly honours the sacrifices of our forefathers and fulfills the dreams of future generations,” she said.

Sen. George Akume, secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said the book would fill the current gap in public understanding and collective commitment to nation-building.

Akume, represented by Prof. Babatunde Bernard, his Technical Adviser, recommended the book to general readers, especially political players, the younger generation and those in authority.

“As a proud Nigerian, I wish to assure Nigerians, especially our youth, that the nation is on track.

“I am confident in the reforms contained in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President aimed at positioning the country on the path to prosperity,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudden Abbas, said that a profound understanding of the ideals encapsulated in the national anthem was a better way of reclaiming Nigeria.

Represented by Dr Anthony Adepoju, Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, Abbas lauded President Bola Tinubu for the foresight and courage to restore the old national anthem.

He said that strengthening civic education and restorating history in schools was the right step.

Abbas noted that this would build values and patriotism and encourage more writers to emulate the author and produce books like this.

The book's reviewer, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, executive director of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development, applauded the book.

According to him, the book will inspire a renewed commitment by Nigerians to apply the values of the national anthem in their daily conduct.

Otive said this would consequently transform them into better citizens who would contribute meaningfully to building the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The book provides an in-depth examination of the Nigerian national anthem, emphasising its role as a symbol of unity, national identity, and moral guidance,” he said.

The author, Pastor Daniels, said the book was his way of contributing his quota and adding value to value reorientation in Nigeria.

“The missing link has been the loss of good value system in Nigeria.

“In the course of trying to bring Nigeria to where it should be, we must realign our values and our principles.

“The book which I have written today is, therefore, an effective tool for value reorientation.