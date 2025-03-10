Nigerians to suffer scorching 42°C heatwave nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a Heat Stress Watch, warning of soaring temperatures across the country, with some regions expected to reach a scorching 42°C.

According to NiMet, Kebbi, Jalingo, and Yola will experience the highest temperatures at 42°C, while Lafia is expected to hit 41°C, and Minna and Makurdi will reach 40°C.

Overall, temperatures will range between 36°C and 42°C in the North and 34°C to 39°C in the South.

The agency cautioned that the combination of high temperatures and humidity will result in increased discomfort, particularly in the North Central, North West, South East, South South, and South West regions.

Areas most affected include FCT, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Taraba, Zamfara, Ebonyi, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Rivers, Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Delta.

To mitigate the effects of the extreme heat, NiMet has advised Nigerians to take precautionary measures.

“People should drink plenty of water, avoid direct sun exposure, and wear light clothing,” the agency stated.

Additionally, outdoor activities should be limited, and extra care should be taken for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and children.