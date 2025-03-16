Nigeria pushing hungry, unemployed youths towards revolution — Obasanjo warns

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has criticised Nigeria’s leaders for failing to address the country’s deepening crises, warning that widespread poverty, unemployment, and frustration among young people could lead to a revolution.

In his new book, Nigeria: Past and Future, unveiled last week, Obasanjo highlighted growing discontent over corruption, mismanagement, and bad governance.

He said that while Nigeria has a talented and hardworking youth population, many feel alienated by leaders who misuse public resources and ignore citizens’ struggles.

Obasanjo cautioned that African leaders could not continue to govern through dishonesty and corruption without facing the consequences.

He said, “Current trends on the continent portray a more assertive, younger population, intolerant of abuses of power and in search of the dividends of good governance, such that whether or not we accept it, an inevitable shake-up is in the offing.

“In what manner that happens is left for the current operatives of government to decide or fashion out. That is why my clarion call for a domesticated system of governance that reflects our temperament, context, content, culture, and exigencies is urgent.

“We are currently sitting on a ticking time bomb partly because of the system we practise, how corruptly we practise it, and how exclusively we practise it with impunity, callousness, brazen outrage and total disregard for any element of righteousness, integrity, accountability, sensitivity, compassion, inclusiveness and the fear of God.

“If the incumbent leaders do not shape up and satisfy the yearnings and demands of their people, especially the youths, who are disappointed, dissatisfied, bitter, hungry, angry, unemployed and unempowered, then the future is indeed very bleak, with no light at the end of the tunnel.

“These young people watch helplessly as their leaders tell them blatant lies unabashedly while continuing their orgies of vulgar and ostentatious lifestyles rather than investing the money from the nation’s commonwealth in SMEs to create jobs and generate wealth.

“Should we have the misfortune of pushing these young people to the point of crossing the Rubicon, the country will pay a very high cost because a chain of events will be unleashed, the end of which no one can predict.

“We have no better time for change than now before change is forced upon us. It was JF Kennedy, former president of the United States of America, who, in 1962, said that those who make peaceful change impossible would make violent change inevitable. I am not calling for violent change, but it will become a reality if we continue on the present trajectory.

“Let us set aside lies, illusions, delusions, dishonesty and scapegoatism. Let us face reality and deal sincerely with ourselves, among ourselves, by ourselves and for ourselves.

“Sadly, for Africa, this grave and worrying concern is not just a Nigerian phenomenon but an entire African malady.

“It is now in its autumn of incubation, and if it does not receive serious attention, it will metamorphose into a destructive pandemic in its winter and spread across the continent.